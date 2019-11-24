AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

In Mass Start, Ivanie Blondin celebrates a silver medal and Laurent Dubreuil collects a 500-metre bronze from the Tomaszow Mazowiecki Long Track World Cup in Poland on Sunday.



It was down to the final lap of the Mass Start as Ivanie Blondin was neck and neck with Irene Schouten from the Netherlands. Blondin’s time of 9:03.410s put her behind Schouten (9:03.260s) for the silver medal. Last weekend, Blondin defeated Schouten for gold. The bronze medal went to Japan’s Nana Takagi (9:03.430s).

👏🥇Irene Schouten🇳🇱 takes revenge for last week in Mass Start and beats 🥈Ivanie Blondin 🇨🇦 in final sprint. Olympic champion Nana Takagi 🇯🇵 takes 🥉to wrap up the World Cup action from Tomaszów Mazowiecki 🇵🇱

🔢 Results – https://t.co/CPbydSJdmj

#⃣ #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/Ly4aT8VOLB — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) November 24, 2019

Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil crossed the finish line in 34.975 seconds. Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama (34.732) and Yuma Murakami (34.734) claimed the top two spots on the podium.

Canadian Laurent @Dubreuil92 wins bronze in the men's 500m 🥉 pic.twitter.com/DjX3qx9C42 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 24, 2019

This is Team Canada’s fourth medal, and both Blondin’s and Dubreuil’s second medal at this World Cup. Yesterday, David La Rue, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix and Laurent Dubreuil joined forces to win the team sprint bronze. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais also won a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

Team Canada will make an appearance at the next Long Track World Cup in Nur-Sultan, KAZ on December 6-8.