In Mass Start, Ivanie Blondin celebrates a silver medal and Laurent Dubreuil collects a 500-metre bronze from the Tomaszow Mazowiecki Long Track World Cup in Poland on Sunday.

It was down to the final lap of the Mass Start as Ivanie Blondin was neck and neck with Irene Schouten from the Netherlands. Blondin’s time of 9:03.410s put her behind Schouten (9:03.260s) for the silver medal. Last weekend, Blondin defeated Schouten for gold. The bronze medal went to Japan’s Nana Takagi (9:03.430s).

Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil crossed the finish line in 34.975 seconds. Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama (34.732) and Yuma Murakami (34.734) claimed the top two spots on the podium. 

READ: Long track: Canada captures World Cup bronze in Poland

This is Team Canada’s fourth medal, and both Blondin’s and Dubreuil’s second medal at this World Cup. Yesterday, David La Rue, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix and Laurent Dubreuil joined forces to win the team sprint bronze. Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais also won a bronze medal in the team pursuit.

Team Canada will make an appearance at the next Long Track World Cup in Nur-Sultan, KAZ on December 6-8.

Read Full Story

Related:

Ivanie Blondin
Laurent Dubreuil
Jordan Belchos
Athletics
Erin Attwell
Dave Steen

Trending:

Team Canada advances to Davis Cup Final with historic win
Figure Skating: Team Canada claims silver and bronze in Japan
Weekend roundup: Team Canada skates to the podium worldwide
Canada tops United States to clinch quarterfinal berth at Davis Cup Finals
Canada advances to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Australia
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport