On Wednesday at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Shenzhen, China, Markus Thormeyer won gold in the 200m backstroke while Sydney Pickrem swam to silver in the 200m medley.

Thormeyer topped the podium with a time of 1 minute and 59.02 seconds. Behind him were Hungary’s Adam Telegdy (1:59.15) and American Jacob Pebley (1:59:95).

Markus Thormeyer at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Shenzhen. He swam a time of 54.54 seconds in the 100m backstroke to claim third place.

This is his second medal in Shenzhen, adding to yesterday’s bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Rio 2016 Olympian Pickrem claimed the silver medal in the women’s 200m medley with a time of 2:10.84. She finished behind Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (2:10.42) and ahead of China’s Shiwen Ye (2:12.25).

The next stop on the FINA Champions Swim Series circuit will take place in Beijing from January 18-19.