AP Photo/Ng Han Guan

Darcy Sharpe won his first-ever gold medal at the X Games on Saturday, winning the men’s snowboard slopestyle event in Aspen.

Sharpe finished ahead of Mons Røisland and Red Gerard, respectively. This is Sharpe’s second X Games medal. In 2018, he won silver in the same event.

Earlier in the day, Laurie Blouin claimed the first medal for Team Canada at the X Games, winning silver in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event.

Ahead of her on the podium was American Jamie Anderson, along with Japan’s Kokomo Murase finishing in third. This is Blouin’s second X Games medal. Last year she won gold in the snowboard big air event.

Not long after, Evan McEachran won men’s ski slopestyle silver. This is the first-ever X Games medal for the Oakville, Ontario native. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand also competed in the event, and finished fifth.

McEachran came close to the podium at last year’s X Games event in Aspen, finishing fourth in men’s ski big air.

Competition continues Saturday evening, with all eyes on snowboarder Mark McMorris to see if he can tie Shaun White for the number of medals won by one athlete at the X Games. White currently has 18, while McMorris has 17.