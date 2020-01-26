Mike Lee / KLC Fotos / World Rugby

The Canadian women’s rugby team claimed the World Rugby Sevens Series silver medal in New Zealand after a tough 24-7 loss to the host Black Ferns on Sunday.

Brittany Benn put Canada on the board and captain Ghislaine Landry obtained a conversion to give Canada a 7-0 lead. Although, Micheal Blyde of New Zealand secured back-to-back tries within a minute’s time to take the lead and secure the gold medal.

In the semifinals, Canada came out on top against Australia 28-19.

During the tournament, Canada went 3-0 in pool play after defeating Ireland (24-7), Spain (35-5) and France (21-19).

READ: Canada’s women celebrate bronze medals and Tokyo 2020 qualification

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣!! ⁣

⁣@BFarella hits 150 career tries at the @NZ_Sevens, the 2nd most all time on the women’s series! Tune in to cheer Canada on @CBCOlympics 🏉🍁 #RugbyCA @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/gRbJE4QDwR — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) January 26, 2020

On the men’s side, Canada secured two wins during pool play, although they did not advance because of a points differential. Notably, the men did finish the tournament with a 28-7 win over the United States to secure their fifth-place finish.

Next week, Rugby Canada will be attending the Sydney Seven’s Series.