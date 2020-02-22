Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze at the bobsleigh IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany on Saturday.

At the midpoint, Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were in fifth place. Fortunately, they were able to advance two spots to claim the bronze medal with a combined time of 3:46.55 seconds. Team USA won gold (3:45.49s) and Germany secured the silver medal (3:45.86s).

On the men’s side, Team Kripps currently sits ninth and will need to close the gap during the final two-man runs tomorrow.

