Felix Auger-Aliassime is headed to the Open 13 men’s tennis tournament final after a 7-5, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over Gilles Simon of France on Saturday.
Auger-Aliassime beat the French veteran Gilles Simon in the semifinals to advance to the Open 13 final. Auger-Aliassime ran with a comeback to win the first set. He then held serve at love to encourage the tiebreaker on Simon. Auger-Aliassime finished with five aces versus Simon’s one. The Canadian also converted two-of-six break opportunities where Simon was only one-for-three.
The 19-year-old and the tournament’s seventh seed will go up against defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals on Sunday.
Tsitsipas, the second seed, is going to the finals after a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory against Alexander Bublik. The 21-year-old from Greece will be going for his fifth career title when he meets with Auger-Aliassime.
The final will begin Sunday, February 23rd at 8:00a.m. ET.
