Felix Auger-Aliassime is headed to the Open 13 men’s tennis tournament final after a 7-5, 7-6 (2) semifinal win over Gilles Simon of France on Saturday.

Another final for FAA! @felixtennis knocks out Gilles Simon 7-5, 7-6(2) to reach the @Open13 final and earn a fifth shot at his maiden ATP Tour title. He’ll face Stefanos Tsitsipas for the 🏆 #FelixRising pic.twitter.com/hztmBF7reR — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 22, 2020

The 19-year-old and the tournament’s seventh seed will go up against defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the finals on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, the second seed, is going to the finals after a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory against Alexander Bublik. The 21-year-old from Greece will be going for his fifth career title when he meets with Auger-Aliassime.

The final will begin Sunday, February 23rd at 8:00a.m. ET.