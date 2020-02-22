AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Lewis Irving caught some serious air to claim the silver medal during the Men’s Aerials event at the FIS World Cup in Belarus on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Québec City took home silver with a score of 124.43. He was sandwiched between Team USA’s Justin Schoenefeld who took home gold with 124.89 points and Christopher Lillis who managed bronze with a score of 122.17.

This is Irving’s first world cup of the season, which is a major improvement from last weekend’s tenth place finish in Russia.

Next weekend the FIS World Cup event for Aerials will continue in Almaty, Kazakhstan.