Lewis Irving caught some serious air to claim the silver medal during the Men’s Aerials event at the FIS World Cup in Belarus on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from Québec City took home silver with a score of 124.43. He was sandwiched between Team USA’s Justin Schoenefeld who took home gold with 124.89 points and Christopher Lillis who managed bronze with a score of 122.17.

This is Irving’s first world cup of the season, which is a major improvement from last weekend’s tenth place finish in Russia.

Next weekend the FIS World Cup event for Aerials will continue in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Related:

Lewis Irving
Mikaël Kingsbury
Travis Gerrits
Laurie Blouin
Albertville 1992
Walter Ewing

Trending:

Weekend Roundup: Team Canada claims three world championship titles
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Graeme Fish skates to world record, Canada wins three more medals at Salt Lake City worlds
Getting vertical: The highest jumps in sport
Black athletes who made Olympic sport history in Canada