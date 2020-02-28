Canada’s newest rising tennis star Leylah Annie Fernandez is off to her first-ever WTA Final. On Friday evening she defeated Mexico’s Renata Zarazúa in two straight sets of 6-3, 6-3.

Ever since her victory against world No.5 Belinda Bencic at the Fed Cup qualifying round earlier this month, Fernandez has been on fire, winning six straight matches during the Mexican Open this past week. She has yet to drop a set during this tournament.

At the beginning of the week, the 17-year-old was ranked 190th. If she wins the final, she is projected to rise to 108th.

Fernandez will face seventh seed Heather Watson on Saturday for the Mexican Open title.

