COC Photo/Mark Blinch

Team Canada athletes are role models for their athletic abilities and accomplishments, but now they have a more important role — being a role model off the playing field during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping to flatten the curve.

Very happy to hear @Tokyo2020 moved to 2021. Best case scenario given the circumstances. The message athletes deserved to hear. To all the athletes: take a breath, regroup, take care of yourself and your families. Your time will come. #tokyo2021 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) March 24, 2020

Let’s take a look at how athletes, both current and retired, are leading the way.

Reminding you to stay inside

Three-time Olympian Diana Matheson said during an interview with CBC News early this week – “When I go for runs, I see groups of teenagers, kids, playing soccer and that’s – I mean it hurts to see that cause we’re giving up training for an Olympics, and Team Canada’s given up the chance to go the Olympics this year, and we still see people out there, making the decision to go and not socially isolate.”

Canadian national soccer team player @dmatheson8 is disappointed, of course, but PROUD of the @TeamCanada decision to NOT attend a July 24th Olympics in Tokyo. Watch now for her full comment to @RosieBarton 👇 pic.twitter.com/fWDXiZFjw4 — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) March 23, 2020

Mark Tewksbury, Chef de Mission of the London 2012 Olympic team, reminded everyone that staying inside isn’t only good for our own health, but for the sake of public health as well.

An extremely difficult decision but athletes aren't safe to be training NOW, let alone compete at their best 4 months from now. And Team Canada are #leaders. No one should currently be playing sport together for the sake of public health. I hope Tokyo 2021 can be possible. https://t.co/FIZV1ndVJQ — Mark Tewksbury (@marktewks) March 23, 2020

Some Olympians like Mark Pearson, added a little humour to their still important message.

The world is facing a challenge much greater than 11 Germans with Field Hockey sticks. This is the right decision for the health and safety of my fellow athletes and all Canadians. I urge the IOC to postpone the Games until a date where we can truly come together from across the https://t.co/PyE8YAky3J — Mark Pearson (@Markajp19) March 23, 2020

Training (alone, of course!)

Looking to stay in the best shape possible, athletes are doing their best with what they have at home.

Providing entertainment

Team Canada athletes have many talents outside of their athletic skills, and are showcasing them for us to enjoy.

Reminding you to support local businesses

While most businesses have been struggling, your local mom and pop shop will have been hit the hardest. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford shared an initiative her friends started – a database of Toronto businesses still open during the pandemic. If your city doesn’t have one, it’s time to start one!

Some businesses have found new ways to stay afloat, such as providing online fitness programs to help Olympic hopefuls.

Thanking those on the frontlines

Perhaps most importantly, athletes have been giving their thanks to all those working on the frontlines – from healthcare workers to those working in essential stores.