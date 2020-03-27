Team Canada athletes are role models for their athletic abilities and accomplishments, but now they have a more important role — being a role model off the playing field during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helping to flatten the curve.
Let’s take a look at how athletes, both current and retired, are leading the way.
Reminding you to stay inside
Three-time Olympian Diana Matheson said during an interview with CBC News early this week – “When I go for runs, I see groups of teenagers, kids, playing soccer and that’s – I mean it hurts to see that cause we’re giving up training for an Olympics, and Team Canada’s given up the chance to go the Olympics this year, and we still see people out there, making the decision to go and not socially isolate.”
Mark Tewksbury, Chef de Mission of the London 2012 Olympic team, reminded everyone that staying inside isn’t only good for our own health, but for the sake of public health as well.
Some Olympians like Mark Pearson, added a little humour to their still important message.
Training (alone, of course!)
Looking to stay in the best shape possible, athletes are doing their best with what they have at home.
The dream lives on! My day 10 of quarantine means living room speed flips! Regardless of everything that is going on right now I am continuing to work hard at home and keeping motivated! I hope everyone is doing their part to stay healthy and keep their communities healthy by staying home! . . . @teamcanada . . . #dreamstilllives #Diving #Olympics #Canada #Photooftheday #DivingCanada #happyplace #montreal #2020 #dreamon #dreams #photoshoot #portrait #workhard #girlpower #athlete #teamcanada #mapleleaf #fitness #athletelife #training #speedo #stayhome #covid19 #quarentineworkout #olympicdream
Providing entertainment
Team Canada athletes have many talents outside of their athletic skills, and are showcasing them for us to enjoy.
Who wants to cook with us? Come join my little sous chef and I in the kitchen for some good times and a few laughs as we make some fun, simple meals to help get you and your fam through the Covid Lockdown! Tune into @curlingcanada or my feed this Saturday at 5pm MT for the live demo. #easymeals #stayhealthy #familytime #kitchenparty #bonanza #staypositive #wegotthis💪
Learn something new everyday! Make your time in self-isolation interesting, fun and challenging. I always wanted to learn guitar. Why not now? 10-15 minutes a day can go a long way! I currently know 3 cords ….. 🤣 ! #guitar #learningnewthings #imaterriblemusician #itsallaboutimprovement #selfisolation
Reminding you to support local businesses
While most businesses have been struggling, your local mom and pop shop will have been hit the hardest. Gabriela DeBues-Stafford shared an initiative her friends started – a database of Toronto businesses still open during the pandemic. If your city doesn’t have one, it’s time to start one!
Thank you all so much for the love and support in response to my post yesterday ❤️ These are uncertain times for everyone, including small businesses in Toronto and the staff who run them. Some estimate that around 25% of small businesses in Toronto will have to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, we Torontonians can try to stop this by continuing to support our local businesses as many of them are still running throughout this crisis. My friends have created a living database (link in bio) of Toronto businesses still operating, so if you need something, check out that database so that our city can come out of this as unscathed as possible. And, if you don't live in Toronto get in touch with them through the database to set up a similar initiative for your city! Also please share this and spread the word! #supportsmallbusinesses #torontoproud #covid19
Some businesses have found new ways to stay afloat, such as providing online fitness programs to help Olympic hopefuls.
Thanking those on the frontlines
Perhaps most importantly, athletes have been giving their thanks to all those working on the frontlines – from healthcare workers to those working in essential stores.
It’s a tough time for all us, but we will eventually see the light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you to all the medical professionals worldwide for doing a tremendous work reacting to this crisis. 🙏🏽👍🏽 My heart goes out to everyone affected.❣️Stay safe and protect each other.✌🏽 . C’est une période difficile pour tous mais nous allons éventuellement voir la lumière au bout du tunnel. Un grand merci à tout le personnel médical dans le monde entier pour le travail colossal que vous faites en vue de mettre fin à cette crise. 🙏🏽👍🏽 Courage à tous ceux affectés.❣️Restons prudents.✌🏽 📸 : @cocodubreuil
To all the real life heroes, Health care teams. Grocery store workers. Pharmacy teams. Thank you 💛 . Also thank YOU for doing YOUR part. Socially distancing yourself, limiting your visits to and from essential places and being kind and patient to one another in a time it is absolutely necessary. By doing YOUR part it ensures those heroes are able to stay safe while doing theirs. . Join myself, @gilbertrugbycanada & the rest of the Canadian rugby community in #passingthelove 💛 #PassTheLove #StayHome #GilbertRugbyCanada
