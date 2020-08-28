Milos Raonic is off to his first ATP Masters 1000 final since 2016. On Friday he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a semifinal match at the Cincinnati Open.

He beat No.4 seed Tsitsipas in two straight sets of 7-6 (5) and 6-3. In his first tournament in six months, Raonic has had a strong performance.

While the first set of the match was extremely close, Raonic took control in the second set. He quickly built a 4-1 lead over Tsitsipas, who ultimately could not catch up to Raonic’s lead.

On his way to this semifinal match, Raonic was victorious in matches over Serbian Filip Krajinović and former world No. 1 Andy Murray.

Fellow Canadians Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov were unable to advance past the second round.

RELATED: Team Canada Tokyo 2020 tennis hopefuls in action at the US Open

The Canadian will face either Novak Djokovic or Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in Saturday’s final.

Usually held in Cincinnati, this tournament was moved to New York on the grounds of the US Open this year due to the COIVD–19 pandemic. No fans will be in attendance at this tournament or the US Open.

Trending:

Milos Raonic advances to Cincinnati Open final
Team Canada and Hudson’s Bay unveil Tokyo 2020 uniform kit
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Marco Arop continues hot streak with Diamond League silver
Adventure, culture and food: 9 things Peru is famous for