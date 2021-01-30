Lewis Irving soars to bronze in Belarus

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Lewis Irving soared to a bronze medal at theFIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup in Belarus.

The 25-year-old from Québec City put up a score of 118.14 for third place in the men’s aerials single round competition. Ahead of him was Russian skiers Maxim Burov in first with 126.24 points and Stanislav Nikitiv in second with a score of 124.43.

FIS Freestyle Ski Aerials World Cup Minsk 🇧🇾 results: Top-3 Women

1. Megan Nick 🇺🇸

2. Laura Peel 🇦🇺

3. Winter Vinecki 🇺🇸 Top-3 Men

1. Maxim Burov 🇷🇺

2. Stanislav Nikitin 🇺🇸

3. Lewis Irving 🇨🇭⁰ Full results: https://t.co/EFo1BkrdOb pic.twitter.com/KBJkiluj5K — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 30, 2021

This is Irving’s second podium of the season and sixth on the World Cup circuit. Just a few weeks ago, he captured another bronze in Yaroslavl, Russia.

READ: Irving soars to aerials bronze at Yaroslavl World Cup

Miha Fontaine and Emile Nadeau also hit the slopes in Belarus, posting top 10 finishes in 8th and 9th place.

Today’s competition replaced next weekend’s World Cup event.