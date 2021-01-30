Marie-Michèle Gagnon captures alpine bronze in Germany

Marie Michèle Gagnon skied to a Super G bronze at the FIS Alpine World Cup in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany on Saturday morning.

The 31-year-old crossed the finish line in 1:16.63 to claim her first World Cup medal since 2016. This also marks Gagnon’s first career podium in a speed event and fifth World Cup podium overall.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland won the race (1:15.70), while Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie completed the podium in second (1:16.38).

“It was a very good day. I was very surprised, but I had a good feeling all day. I felt confident with my plan,” she said following the race. “The snow conditions allowed for a good result from the back and I could attack the whole course!”

Gagnon will be back in action tomorrow with another shot at the super-G course before heading to Italy for Worlds next month.

“It’s great to be confident going into World Champs, it gives you a 10% edge over the competition. I just have to ski the skis. I’m really excited for Cortina.”

