Denis Shapovalov advances to Geneva Open final

By Chris Faria

Denis Shapovalov is off to the final at the Geneva Open in Switzerland following a 6-4, 7-5 win over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas on Friday.

The Canadian is the second seed in the tournament and currently ranked 15th in the world.

Shapovalov relied on his strong serve against Cuevas, putting 67 percent of his first serves in play and winning 75 percent of those points. With the victory, he advances to his first final on clay.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native will take on No. 3 seed Casper Ruud in the final on Saturday. Norway’s top-ranked player defeated Spaniard Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in the semis.

Shapovalov and Ruud, both 22, will face off in their first ever head-to-head matchup with the Canadian looking for his second career ATP title.

