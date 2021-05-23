AP Photo/Sergei Grits

IIHF Worlds: Canada falls to 0-2 with loss to United States

Team Canada dropped their second straight game at the IIHF World Championship on Sunday, falling 5-1 to the United States.

The Americans opened the scoring less than eight minutes in with a goal from Jason Robertson. The goal came as a result of a miscue from Canadian goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The netminder ventured behind his net to play the puck, but Conor Garland poked it loose to give Robertson the easy tap in.

READ: FAQ: Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship

Down 1-0 after 20 minutes, the game was still within reach for Canada. However, the United States scored twice in the opening 3:27 of the second period, extending their lead to 3-0 and taking a stranglehold on the game.

After American Trevor Moore scored his second of the game to make it 4-0 in the third, Maxime Comtois finally got the Canadians on the board with the team’s first goal of the tournament.

The single tally was not enough, though, as the United States added another to finish the game off 5-1.

With a record of 0-2, Canada finds themselves in seventh place out of eight teams in Group B. They’ll have another chance to get their first win of the tournament on Monday as they take on Germany at 1:15 pm ET.

Game 1 (May 21): Latvia 2 – 0 Canada

Canada got off to a rocky start at the IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship on Friday, losing 2-0 in their opening round robin game against host Latvia.

The result marked Latvia’s first win in 13 matchups between the two nations at the tournament.

The Canadians dominated the shot count 38-17 but were unable to solve Latvian goaltender, Matiss Kivlenieks, who was the star of the show.

Team Canada looked out of sync early on, struggling to string together accurate passes. The game appeared to be heading for a scoreless first period until Latvia scored just before the buzzer.

The hometown heroes strike first! 🇱🇻



Miks Indrasis with the buzzer beater to end the first period! 😳 #IIHFWorlds #CANLAT @lhf_lv pic.twitter.com/umWH5BrngQ — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 21, 2021

Canada looked more threatening in the second period but still failed to beat Kivlenieks. Meanwhile Latvia doubled their lead with a deflection from Oskars Batna.



Down two late in the game, Canada pulled their goalie with more than three minutes left. However, Kivlenieks stood tall as the Canadians were unable to break through the Latvian wall.

The 2-0 loss was not the result that Canada wanted (or expected) in their opening game, but it surely provided a learning experience nonetheless.

Canada will play its next game on Sunday at 1:15 pm ET against the United States.