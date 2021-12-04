AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Appiah continues to impress, claims World Cup silver in monobob

Cynthia Appiah recorded her best ever World Cup finish in the monobob on Saturday, claiming silver in Altenberg.

She finished just 0.06 seconds off of American Kaillie Humphries for first place. Defending World Cup champion Janine Flock of Austria finished third.

SLIDING TO SILVER 🇨🇦🥈



Toronto’s Cynthia Appiah captures silver in Women’s Monobob in Altenberg AND we just LOVE her excitement for her first bobsled medal at the top level 🙌 @BobCANSkel pic.twitter.com/osQbKJNR2J — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) December 4, 2021

Appiah has continued to reach new heights in the monobob event recently. In October she won the bronze medal for Canada in an Olympic test event in monobob. The track in Yanqing, China where she won bronze will be the site of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

At Beijing 2022, the women’s monobob discipline will be an Olympic event for the first time. Canada will have a strong medal contender hitting the track in January.

