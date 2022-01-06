FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Team Canada 50/50 Tokyo Winners

By Olivia Oldfield
Team-Canada-5050-Official-Winners-List-T20Download

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Fares Arfa

Arfa represented Canada at the senior international level since 2014

Oliver Scholfield

In 2019, Scholfield scored three goals at the FIH Series Final, helping Canada to a gold medal over host nation…

Tracy Cameron

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS With Melanie Kok, Tracy Cameron won bronze in the lightweight women’s double sculls at the 2008 Olympic Games....

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ice Hockey

In its basic form, hockey is a game played on ice in which teams try to score in their opponent’s…

Baseball

In a baseball game, while one team assumes nine defensive positions (three in the outfield, four around the infield bases,…

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

View all sports