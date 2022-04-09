FR
Photo: Sailing Energy/World Sailing
Douglas dominates field at Trofeo Princesa Sofia

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Sarah Douglas was in a class of her own this week at the ILCA 6 class in Mallorca, Spain.

The sailor performed so well in the competition leading up to the medal race, that she clinched gold before the race took place.

Douglas came out of the gate hot with three first-place finishes in the qualification rounds. By Friday she had clinched gold thanks to another three first-place finishes in the final rounds.

The 28-year-old sailor finished sixth at Tokyo 2020, which has been motivating her to push for the podium in international competition.

“It is so surreal at the moment,” Douglas told reporters at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia. ”I am so excited. Last quad I realized I had become the queen of sixth place, I had a lot of them. And so I started here saying ‘This quad I want to step on the podium and here I am.'”

