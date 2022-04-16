FR
A member of Team Canada spins during a hammer throw competitionAP Photo
AP Photo

Team Canada secures pair of medals at Golden Games

By Matthew Hodowany

The World Continental Tour passed through Walnut, California over the Easter weekend for the United States of America Track and Field Golden Games with Team Canada coming home with a pair of silver medals.

Camryn Rogers won the first medal for Team Canada on the day in the hammer throw. Recording a final result of 75.73, she spoiled the chance for an all-American podium as she finished sandwiched between the US’ Brooke Andersen and Janee Kassanavoid who finished first and third respectively.

Rogers, a collegiate athlete for the University of California Golden Bears became the first Canadian woman to ever advance into an Olympic hammer throw final. She went on to finish fifth overall with a best effort of 74.35m. Following her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, Rogers eclipsed the Olympic entry standard with a personal best throw of 73.09m in April 2021 during an NCAA meet in Eugene, Oregon.

A member of Team Canada spins during a hammer throw competition
Camryn Rogers, of Canada, competes in the qualification rounds of the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

On the track In the women’s 800m, Team Canada played spoiler to the US once again with Lindsey Butterworth‘s result of 2:00.40 besting American runner Sinclare Johnson’s time of 2:01.95 for seconds place. American runner Raevyn Rogers secured gold for the US with a result of 1:58.77.

During Butterworth’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, she finished 32nd but went on to break the two-minute barrier for the first to win 800m gold at the Canadian Olympic Trials in late June 2021.

A midshot of Lindsay Butterworth (front) smiling as she wins the 800m race. Behind her are three other runners.
Lindsey Butterworth, of North Vancouver, B.C., reacts after winning the Women’s 800m final to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in Montreal, Friday, June 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The next stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour will be MVP Velocity Fest 11 at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamacia.

