Henderson’s spectacular Sunday earns her 11th tour title

Brooke Henderson has won her 11th LPGA Tour title after winning in a playoff against the U.S.’s Lindsey Weaver-Wright at the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

Henderson had a virtuoso performance on the course – shooting a final round 64, eventually setting up a playoff hole where she made eagle to win the title.

A clutch eagle on 18 to win the @ShopRiteLPGA! 🏆



What a performance from @BrookeHenderson! pic.twitter.com/CwzeD3676q — LPGA (@LPGA) June 12, 2022

Henderson immediately made the case for contention after day one. She shot a 4-under, 67 on Friday which had her tied for third. Saturday’s 70 moved her down a few spots, but it set the stage for a spectacular Sunday in New Jersey.

After opening the day with birdies on three of the first six holes, Henderson stuck her second shot on the green to set up an eagle putt on the ninth hole. After burying the putt, Henderson moved to 10-under to grab a share of the lead.

An eagle for a share of the lead 💥@BrookeHenderson is 10-under and T1 at the @ShopRiteLPGA



Watch now on @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/ORVW3Xeamy — LPGA (@LPGA) June 12, 2022

In the back nine, she continued her solid play and separated herself slightly from the rest of the field. Henderson’s birdie on the final hole gave her a brief two-shot lead, but the U.S.’s Lindsey Weaver-Wright birdied four of the last six holes to set up a playoff.

On the par-5 playoff hole, Henderson left no doubt that she would walk away with the trophy. She stuck her approach shot just a few feet from the hole before burying her second eagle of the day.

“It’s playoffs you really have only one opportunity. So coming up to the fairway, to see that second shot that close to the hole it was great,” she told CBS reporters following the playoff hole.

Henderson finished the day with a 7-under, 64 – tied for the lowest round of any player in the tournament.

With the win, Henderson claims her 11th LPGA Tour Title, and first since she won the LA Open in April 2021.

READ: Brooke Henderson captures 10th career LPGA title at LA Open