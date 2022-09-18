FR
Gabriela Dabrowski in 2019

Dabrowski captures doubles title at Chennai Open

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Alongside Brazil’s Luisa Stefani, Gabriela Dabrowski added another title to her resume this weekend. The pair lived up to their #1 seeding in the tournament, winning the doubles title on Sunday in Chennai, India.

They took down the Georgian pair of Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

The pair did not drop a single set over the weekend, winning all four of their matches in straight sets.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the semifinal round alongside Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer where they faced the eventual runner-ups from Georgia. However, the pair retired after the second set.

For Dabrowski, it’s her second doubles title of the season as she took home the Mutua Madrid Open alongside Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos in May.

