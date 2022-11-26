AP Photo/Steve Christo

Team Canada to play for Davis Cup after semifinal win against Italy

For the second time in the last three Davis Cup competitions, Canada will play in the final of the tournament after a 2-1 win against Italy on Saturday.

Canada last advanced to the Davis Cup finals in 2019 where they eventually lost to Spain.

On Saturday, Canada faced an uphill battle after Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego won a nailbiter in the first match 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 against Denis Shapovalov.

The fate of the team rested on one of the hottest tennis players in the world: Felix Auger-Aliassime. The World No. 6 men’s tennis player first got the job in the singles match, as he took down Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

Then in the decisive doubles match, Auger-Aliassime teamed with Vasek Pospisil to earn a hard-fought victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrenttini and Fabio Fognini.

Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil went to a tiebreaker in the first set which they handled with class, winning 7-2. Then they went on to win the second set 7-5 to book their spot in the Davis Cup final.

Team Canada presented by @sobeys to play for the

🏆#DavisCup Title🏆



The Canadian men beat the Italians 2-1 to punch their ticket for the Davis Cup Final. They will face Australia with a chance to win Canada's first ever Davis Cup Title.



📺@Sportsnet @TVASports Nov 27 | 7am ET

Canada earned their spot in the semifinal after taking down the fifth-ranked German team on Thursday. The reached the knockout round as a wild card team.

Italy was the only team to go 3-0 in the group stage, and after a quarterfinal win against the United States, ended up suffering their first loss of the tournament to Canada.

Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Croatia 2-1 in the other semifinal. They will square off against Canada in Málaga, Spain on Sunday starting at 7 a.m. (EST).