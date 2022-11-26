FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, and Denis Shapovalov of Canada react to winning their match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin during their semifinal match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)AP Photo/Steve Christo
AP Photo/Steve Christo

Team Canada to play for Davis Cup after semifinal win against Italy

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

For the second time in the last three Davis Cup competitions, Canada will play in the final of the tournament after a 2-1 win against Italy on Saturday.

Canada last advanced to the Davis Cup finals in 2019 where they eventually lost to Spain.

READ: Team Canada advances to Davis Cup Final with historic win

On Saturday, Canada faced an uphill battle after Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego won a nailbiter in the first match 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-4 against Denis Shapovalov.

The fate of the team rested on one of the hottest tennis players in the world: Felix Auger-Aliassime. The World No. 6 men’s tennis player first got the job in the singles match, as he took down Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

Then in the decisive doubles match, Auger-Aliassime teamed with Vasek Pospisil to earn a hard-fought victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrenttini and Fabio Fognini.

Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil went to a tiebreaker in the first set which they handled with class, winning 7-2. Then they went on to win the second set 7-5 to book their spot in the Davis Cup final.

Canada earned their spot in the semifinal after taking down the fifth-ranked German team on Thursday. The reached the knockout round as a wild card team.

READ: Félix Auger-Aliassime propels Canada to Davis Cup Finals Knock-out Stage

Italy was the only team to go 3-0 in the group stage, and after a quarterfinal win against the United States, ended up suffering their first loss of the tournament to Canada.

Earlier in the day, Australia defeated Croatia 2-1 in the other semifinal. They will square off against Canada in Málaga, Spain on Sunday starting at 7 a.m. (EST).

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Félix Auger-Aliassime

trending

Félix Auger-Aliassime had his first full year on the ATP Tour in 2019. In February, he became the youngest player…

Robert Davis

Robert Davis is a ten-year veteran of the Canadian Sailing Team and has competed in the Laser class since 2006.…

Vasek Pospisil

trending

At Rio 2016, Vasek Pospisil and Daniel Nestor advanced to the bronze medal match in the men’s doubles tournament.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Swimming

Swimming’s 37 medal events, second only to athletics, include both individual and relay events as well as pool and open…

Sport Climbing

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. Three disciplines – speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing –…

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

View all sports