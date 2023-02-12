FR
AP Photo/Marco Trovati
AP Photo/Marco Trovati

Cameron Alexander wins bronze in Courchevel

By Sydney Wray

Cameron Alexander is making an impression in his world championship debut where he won Team Canada’s second medal, capturing bronze in the men’s downhill event at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in his Courchevel, France.

His time of 1:47.94 put him on the third step of the podium, 0.89 seconds behind the winner, Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt. The Norwegian, Aleksander Aamodt Kidle, collected the silver medal.

James (Jack) Crawford finished fifth after his surprise triumph last Thursday in the super-G. The Canadian finished 0.12 seconds behind his compatriot Alexander claiming a place on the podium.

READ: Jack Crawford is the world champion in the men’s super-G

Two other Canadians participated in the race. Jeffrey Read took 30th place while Brodie Seger suffered a crash and was taken from the track in a helicopter.

The FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships continue in Courchevel and Méribel, France until February 19. With the speed events now over, the competition will now make way for the technical events (slalom and giant slalom). Stay tuned for more.

