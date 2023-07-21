Bell and Swimming Canada teach water safety to more than 250 Canadians from underserved communities

Swimming is an essential survival skill, yet roughly one in five Canadians don’t feel safe around water.

Bell, Swimming Canada and Lifesaving Society Canada are teaming up to change that through the Swim To Survive program.

Since its launch in 2005, the Swim To Survive program teaches youth the essentials needed to survive an unexpected fall into deep water—an important first step to being safe around water.

In a special Bell for Better edition, more than 250 Canadian youth from underserved communities received 90-minute safety lessons at the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials.

“We are excited to bring our collaboration with Swimming Canada to life at the 2023 Bell Canadian Swimming Trials. This special edition of the program aligns closely with our Bell for Better initiative and our desire to help build better communities and help provide access to programs that have the potential to make a real impact,” said David Kennedy, VP Brand & Sponsorship at Bell.

Hosted at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, students had the unique opportunity to learn fundamental tips from Brent Hayden, a four-time Olympic swimmer and bronze medallist.

“Swimming really is a skill that should be mastered by everyone,” said Hayden. “Everyone should have the opportunity to be comfortable in the water and develop that personal relationship and find the joy in the water that I found.”

If everyone learned to swim, the number of drownings could be reduced by half. Click here to learn more about Swim to Survive presented by Bell.