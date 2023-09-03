FR
Team Canada takes FIBA Women’s 3×3 Series

By Sydney Wray

Team Canada captured the title at the FIBA ​​Women’s 3×3 stage in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian 3×3 basketball team made up of Katherine Plouffe, Michelle Plouffe, Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch won the competition by defeating the United States U24 team by a score of 21-12 in the final.

Michelle Plouffe led her team to victory scoring 11 of those points during the game.

The day before, Canada had completed the preliminary round in first place in their division with a perfect record. The team managed to defeat New Zealand, Poland and the United States Under-24 team.

These performances advanced the Canadians directly to the semi-finals where they were beat the United States, 13-9.

This is the fifth victory for Team Canada in 2023. They managed to sweep all the stages presented on Canadian soil (Edmonton, Quebec, and now Montreal).

The final round of the 2023 FIBA ​​Women’s 3×3 Series season will be played in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on September 16-17.

