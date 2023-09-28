24 Questions: Get to know Team Canada

Want to know more about Team Canada athletes? As we head into Paris 2024, we’re asking Team Canada athletes 24 questions about their sport, training, and life!

Phil Wizard

Get to know Olympic breaking hopeful Philip Kim, aka “Phil Wizard,” as he walks us through Graffiti Alley in Toronto.

Sarah Douglas

We caught up with Tokyo Olympian Sarah Douglas at her home club of Ashbridges Bay Yacht Club, to ask her some questions about sailing, life, and the path to Paris.