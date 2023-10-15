Photo Courtesy: Hong Kong Tennis Open

Leylah Fernandez wins first title of season in Hong Kong

Leylah Annie Fernandez won her third career title in singles early Sunday morning in the final of the 250-level Hong Kong Open, as she beat Czech player Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The win in Hong Kong is the third title of the 21-year-old Canadian’s career, and her first since winning at Monterrey in March 2022.

Pure delight 😀@leylahfernandez outlasts Siniakova 3-6. 6-4, 6-4 for her third WTA title in Hong Kong!#PHKTO2023 pic.twitter.com/Kd4NYZjTSu — wta (@WTA) October 15, 2023

After the win, she will also move back inside the top 50 in the rankings next week, as she is currently ranked 60th. It’s her first Hologic WTA Tour title.

85th-ranked Siniakova broke Fernandez twice in the first set, jumping to a 1-0 lead, but Fernandez came back in the second set, building a 4-0 lead in the set. Despite Siniakova working her way back to 3-4, Fernandez saved six break points in a 10-deuce game and took the set in her next service game.

Tied at 4-4 in the final set, Fernandez made the decisive break to lead 5-4, then servde out the win, with the match concluding in 2 hours and 49 minutes.