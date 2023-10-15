Mark Blinch/COC

Pickrem, Masse on podium on final day of World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Athens

Sydney Pickrem and Kylie Masse ended their Sunday on the podium at the second leg of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Athens, Greece, bringing Canada’s medal count to six for the competition.

Pickrem secured a gold medal in the women’s 200m medley time of 2:09.67, finishing 1.48 seconds ahead of USA’s Torri Huske who finished second. Pickrem finished second in the event in the first leg in Germany, with a time of 2:11.27.

Masse added a women’s 200m backstroke bronze medal to accompany her 100m backstroke silver, finishing the event in 2:10.77, behind Kaylee McKeown of Australia who finished in a time of 2:06.02, and American Katie Grimes who finished in 2:08.01.

The two medals on the final day add to the two silver and two bronze medals Masse and Ingrid Wilm claimed on Saturday, with the Canadians sharing the podium in the women’s 50m backstroke, as Wilm edged Masse by 0.01 seconds, finishing in a time of 27.94, ahead of her Masse at 27.95.

In the 100m backstroke event on Saturday, Masse finished with the silver in a time of 1:00.01, with Wilm taking the bronze medal in a time of 1:00.57. Australia’s McKeown won both the 50m and 100m backstroke events, and finished the 100m event in a world cup record time.

Maggie Mac Neil and Rebecca Smith also represented Canada in Athens, with Mac Neil finishing fourth in the women’s 50m backstroke in a time of 28.18 seconds, as well as finishing fourth in the women’s 50m butterfly with a time of 57.13.

Smith’s best finishes came in the women’s 100m butterfly and women’s 100m freestyle, finishing 12th in each, with times of 1:00:51 and 56.58 respectively.