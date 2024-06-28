THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Leylah Annie Fernandez advances to final of Rothesay International Eastbourne

Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the final of the Rothesay International Eastbourne, her first final of 2024 and her first career grass court final.

Fernandez defeating fourth seed and defending champion Madison Keys in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in her second career meeting with the American.

In the tune-up event for Wimbledon, Fernandez took the opening set before Keys came back and levelled the contest.

The 21-year-old jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, and even with Keys applying pressure, Fernandez saved four break points in the final game.

Daria Kasatkina will be Fernandez’s opponent in the final as the two battle it out to claim a maiden grass court crown.

The match will be Fernandez’s sixth career final but first on grass and first at the WTA 500 level or above since the 2021 U.S. Open.