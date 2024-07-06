Canada Artistic Swimming/Antoine Saito

Canada captures medals at World Cup Super Final in Hungary

Team Canada’s artistic swimmers are rounding into top form ahead of Paris 2024, making the most of the final events of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

At the Super Final stop in Budapest, Hungary, with only the top 12 nations competing, Canadian swimmers captured three medals through the opening two days of competition, one gold, one silver and one bronze

Audrey Lamothe and Jacqueline Simoneau finished atop the women’s duet free on Saturday, winning gold with a score of 272.6457 while extending the Canadian lead atop the World Rankings.

Israel and China rounded out the podium with 243.9042 and 239.1897 points respectively.

A two-time Olympian who came out of retirement to chase her third Games at Paris 2024, Simoneau has enjoyed an incredibly successful season for Canada in the pool, winning World Aquatics Championship gold in February while also impressing on the World Cup in solo and team events.

“⁠⁠Competing in Paris, a city with such rich sporting history, will be incredibly inspiring,” said Simoneau after being named to the Olympic team in June. “As I approach my third Olympic Games, I am filled with gratitude for everyone who has supported me along this journey and for the opportunity to share this experience with an incredible, unified team. I’m ready to give my all for Canada!”

The gold was far from the only medal in Hungary, with Canada capturing bronze in the women’s technical team event. Scarlett Finn, Jonnie Newman, Raphaelle Plante, Kenzie Pridell, Claire Schefel, and Florence Tremblay joined Simoneau and Lamothe to put up 247.6337 points, good enough to round off the podium. The USA and Mexico won gold and silver respectively.

Later in the day, the Canadian team swam to a silver medal in the women’s team acrobatic event, finishing just short of the USA for gold, and ahead of Kazakhstan, which claimed bronze.

The competitions continue through Sunday, with the women’s and men’s solo free events and the team free event.