AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Canada eliminates Spain in men’s basketball, sweeps group stage ahead of quarterfinals

If commentators and fans were correct in stating that Group A was the “Group of Death” in men’s basketball at Paris 2024, then Canada became the reaper.

On Friday in Lille, Canada won its third straight game, beating Spain 88-85, and completing a clean sweep of Group A.

Spain, one of the most illustrious programs in men’s basketball, was eliminated from the tournament following the loss.

Canada, who had already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals prior to the game, held off a Spanish comeback to guarantee a top-three seed in the quarterfinal round.

The key basket in sealing the Canadian victory was orchestrated by their two best players who can be known just by their initials: SGA and RJ. With roughly 40 seconds of game time remaining, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander penetrated to the middle of the paint, gathered toward the rim, and then dished out to a wide open RJ Barrett in the left corner who nailed the three.

RJ Barrett, left, celebrates with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of Canada, after a three-point basket in the final minute of the a men’s basketball game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The final score – 88-85 – is identical to the last time the two countries met in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, in the game in which Canada clinched their spot at Paris 2024.

“(This pool) was extremely competitive. Being 3-0 is a great accomplishment so we all have to be happy,” said head coach Jordi Fernandez. “At the same time, I want to be better as a group. I want to close games better, and that’s something we’ll figure out at some point.”

Dillon Brooks, of Canada, and Jaime Pradilla, of Spain, fight for the ball in a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Unlike Spain, who was playing to keep their Olympic hopes alive, Canada was playing for seeding in the quarterfinals as their spot was secured following the Australia win on Tuesday.

They played an even first quarter with Spain, 19-19, but began to pull away in the second. For the first time in the tournament, Fernandez gave some extended rest to his starters, and leaned on the bench to provide some quality minutes. Andrew Nembhard took full advantage, coming in to play behind SGA, and knocking down two threes to give Canada a four-point lead.

When SGA returned he knocked down a three off of a Kelly Olynyk pass from the high-post, and then stripped the ball cleanly from Spanish guard Sergio Llull, finishing on the other end with an uncontested dunk.

Canada took an 11-point lead into halftime.

Canada would lead by as much as 14, but Spain continued to chip away, specifically with contributions from bench players Dario Brizuela and Jaime Pradilla.

But back-up point guard Nembhard just wouldn’t let up.

“I knew he was good, obviously. I didn’t know he was this good,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Nembhard post-game. “He’s a really talented player, works hard, super poised. He can pass, can do a lot of things on the basketball court to hurt you.”

Nembhard punished Spain’s zone defence by getting into the paint. He had eight points in the fourth quarter, none prettier than a transition bucket which featured an in-and-out dribble into a eurostep lefty lay-up.

With 2:09 remaining, and Spain only trailing by three, Nembhard put his defender on skates with a behind-the-back dribble into an easy fadeaway to make it 82-77, Canada.

After Alex Abrines split a pair of free throws for Spain, Barrett’s clutch corner three gave Canada a five-point lead with just 38.8 seconds left.

Spain, on the verge of elimination, would not give in.

A put-back bucket from Jamie Pradilla cut the lead to three, and then a trey ball from Sergio Llull made it just a one-point game with three seconds to go.

After a Canada timeout, Spain fouled Gilgeous-Alexander, sending him to the line for two huge free throws. He calmly knocked both of them down. Spain’s last shot – a half-court heave from Llull – came up short.

“Not nerve-racking at all,” SGA said of the final minutes. “(Spain) didn’t want to go away. They were playing for their lives – we knew that going into the game… They gave us everything they had, and it was a good game.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of Canada, shoots between Alex Abrines (21) and Santi Aldama, of Spain, in a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Canada, in its first men’s basketball appearance since Sydney 2000, sweeps Group A.

“I can’t say I didn’t feel like this was going to happen,” said Nembhard on Canada’s 3-0 record. “We have a really talented group and we should be in this position.”

Australia, despite losing earlier in the day to Greece, is also through to the quarterfinals, while Spain and Greece have been eliminated.

Canada will await results of France vs. Germany, and the U.S. vs. Puerto Rico to determine their seeding. They will finish no lower than third place.

Matchups aside, team captain Kelly Olynyk laid it out plainly post-game: “Keep building, keep getting better and go to Paris and win three games.”