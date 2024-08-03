FR
Liendo and Kharun double podium in men’s 100m butterfly

By Caela Fenton

Team Canada has secured its first double podium of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with Josh Liendo and Ilya Kharun winning silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 100m butterfly. Liendo swam to a time of 49.99, followed by his teammate Kharun in 50.45.

Josh Liendo swims to silver in the men’s 100m butterfly final at Paris 2024. Photo: Candace Ward/COC

This achievement marks Canada’s first double podium at the Olympic Summer Games since Montreal 1976 (also in swimming). The last time a Canadian won a medal in the men’s 100m butterfly was Bruce Robertson‘s silver at Munich 1972.

Liendo hit the 50m in second place, and maintained for the second 50m, while Kharun was seventh at the halfway mark. It was a huge final 50m for Kharun to snag the bronze. This is 19-year-old Kharun’s second bronze medal of the Games, having stepped onto the podium in the men’s 200m butterfly earlier this week. Liendo placed fourth in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Ilya Kharun reacts to winning bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Candace Ward/COC

The gold medal went to Hungary’s Kristof Milak with a time of 49.90.

Liendo also took the silver in the 100m butterfly at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

