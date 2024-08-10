Phil Wizard dances to the top of the podium in breaking’s Olympic debut

It was yet another history-making moment for Team Canada as Phil Wizard (Philip Kim) won gold in the Olympic debut of breaking at Paris 2024.

In a thrilling battle on the stage at La Concorde, the 27-year-old Canadian b-boy took on host country favourite Dany Dann in the final. By the time the battle came to a close, Wizard had the crowd on their feet, as they recognized the incredible skill and style they had seen him display.

It was an impressive show put on by the Canadian as he won all three rounds. Though the Frenchman managed to earn four votes in opening round while Wizard got five, the next two rounds were shutouts as Wizard earned the votes of all nine judges in both.

To get into the gold medal final, Wizard had to face off with top seed Shigekix of Japan in the semifinal in a battle of two of the sport’s biggest stars. The Canadian got the nod from the judges in all three rounds, earning 17 votes to 10 for his Japanese opponent. While the first round was tight, with Wizard winning 5-4, he took each of the next two rounds 6-3.

That semifinal victory followed a dominant performance in the quarterfinals in which he defeated Lee of the Netherlands 3-0 (19-8 in votes).