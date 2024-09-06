Mark Blinch/COC

Epic photos of Team Canada at Paris 2024

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games may have come and gone, but we’re not over it. Here’s an opportunity to relive the magic of the Games through some slideshows of the incredible snapshots taken by Team Canada’s photographers.

Reaction shots

Moments captured where athletes achieved a goal, realized a dream, or were overcome with emotions.

Team Canada’s Eleanor Harvey celebrate with Yunjia Zhang and Jessica Guo as she competes in the Fencing Women’s Foil Team against France during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate winning their semi-final in beach volleyball against Switzerland at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s women’s eights rowing team celebrate a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Andre De Grasse, left, and Aaron Brown of the men’s 4×100 relay team celebrate winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada’s Cordano Russell competes in Skateboarding Street during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Wyatt Sanford reacts after defeating Team Uzbekistan in men’s 63.5kg boxing quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Phil Wizard competes in B-Boy breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Jacqueline Madogo reacts following women’s 200m qualifiers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Camryn Rogers celebrates winning gold in Hammer Throw during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Samuel Zakutney competes in the Men’s Team Artistic Gymnastics Finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Katie Vincent celebrates her gold medal in women’s canoe single 200m sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg reacts during the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Hannah Fay Taylor competes in women’s freestyle 57kg repechage wrestling at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Team Canada’s Sophiane Methot celebrates her bronze medal in women’s trampoline gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Family, friends, fans

Behind every Team Canada athletes is an army of friends, family and fans who’ve helped them get to the Games.

Team Canada’s Skylar Park celebrates with her father and coach after winning a bronze medal in women’s -57kg taekwondo at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Team Canada’s Camryn Rogers celebrates winning gold in Hammer Throw during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s fencer Eleanor Harvey celebrates against Italy’s Alice Volpi in the bronze medal bout during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada’s Keyara Wardley reacts with family after taking the silver medal after being defeated by New Zealand Rugby Sevens finals match during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Supporters hold a cutout of Team Canada’s Kacie Bosch during 3×3 basketball against China at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada’s Alison Jackson prepares to compete in women’s cycling road race at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Damian Warner competes in the decathlon high jump during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Alysha Newman celebrates her bronze medals following the pole vault finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and celebrates winning the semi-final in beach volleyball against Switzerland at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Game faces

Shots of athletes in the zone.

Team Canada’s artistic swimming team competes in team acrobatic routine at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Tammara Thibeault competes against Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba on the Olympic Refugee Team women’s 75kg preliminaries during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes compete in the semi-final in beach volleyball against Switzerland at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Felix Dolci competes in The Men’s Team Artistic Gymnastics Finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of men’s singles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada’s Sophiane Methot competes in women’s trampoline gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Mo Zhang competes in women’s singles table tennis during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Jazz Shukla competes in 800m repechage at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Yunjia Zhang reacts while competing in Fencing – Women’s Foil Individual Table against Qingyuan Chen of China during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Team Canada’s Fay Ebert competes in women’s park preliminary skateboarding at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Alex Baldoni competes in men’s canoe cross at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

It was all a blur

The Games go by quickly, and sometimes our Team Canada photographers tried capture that vibe.

Team Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed competes in the 10000m Final during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Phil Wizard competes in B-Boy breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Virginie Chenier competes in the individual ranking round at archery during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Yunjia Zhang competes in the Fencing Women’s Foil Team bronze medal match against Japan during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sareh van Dam, Erin Attwell, and Ariane Bonhomme competes in women’s team pursuit during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Alysha Newman competes in the pole vault finals during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Action shots

Perhaps the most quintessential type of sport photo is…the action shot.