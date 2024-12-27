The Canadian Press/Christinne Muschi

Summer McIntosh earns 2024 CP Female Athlete of the Year honour

Summer McIntosh has won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Female Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Just weeks earlier, the 18-year-old athlete had already been honoured with the Northern Star Award, recognizing Canada’s athlete of the year.

“It’s always an honor, but to achieve this for a second year in a row is pretty incredible to be recognized like this,” McIntosh said following the announcement.

Last summer, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the young swimmer claimed three gold medals in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley, and 400m individual medley, as well as a silver medal in the 400m freestyle.

“Leading up to the Olympics, with all the daily training and the mental and physical preparation for a nine-day swimming competition, I couldn’t have been more ready, and my results reflected that,” said the Toronto, Ontario native. “I was really happy with what I achieved, but honestly, I was just proud of pushing myself to reach my full potential and preparing as best as I could because that’s what gives me the most confidence heading into such an important competition.”

At the conclusion of the Games, McIntosh was chosen to carry the Canadian flag during the closing ceremony, alongside Ethan Katzberg.

She capped off her stellar year by adding five medals (three gold, one silver, and one bronze) at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Budapest, Hungary, in mid-December.