Brendan Mackay wins bronze in men’s ski halfpipe

By Paula Nichols

Brendan Mackay came up with a clutch final run to win bronze in men’s ski halfpipe at Milano Cortina 2026.

He scored 91.00 on his third trip down the pipe to get onto the podium behind gold medallist Alex Ferreira of the United States, who scored 93.75 on his final run, and silver medallist Henry Sildaru, who got 93.00 on his third run.

Mackay had topped the qualification round earlier in the day, putting up a score of 92.75 to lead a trio of Canadians into the 12-man final. But he did not fully finish either of his first two runs in the final.

As the top qualifier, Mackay was the last man to enter the pipe on each run, so he knew exactly how good a score would be needed to get onto the podium. With his final effort, he pushed American Nick Goepper and his best score of 89.00 to fourth place.

Canada’s only other Olympic medal in men’s ski halfpipe was the silver won by Mike Riddle in the event’s debut at Sochi 2014.



