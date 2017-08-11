Shapovalov thrills again, advances to Montreal semifinals

One night after his shocking upset over top seed Rafael Nadal, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov booked a ticket to his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal on Friday night in Montreal.

Rebounding from a poor start as he did the previous evening, Shapovalov beat Adrian Mannarino of France 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the central court quarterfinal, setting up a showdown in the last four againsts the winner of Germany’s Alexander Zverev and Kevin Anderson of South Africa.

Shapovalov faced seven break points in the first set, conceding two on his way to an early deficit. Winning only 55% of his first serve points, the 18-year-old’s form was no match for Mannarino, ranked 42nd on the tour (Shapovalov is no. 143).

A short rain delay in the second set was followed by Shapovalov taking his first break point off 29-year-old Mannarino, who also suffered a fall as the Canadian made his comeback. Shapovalov took nine of 11 first serve points in the second set, up from 11/20 in the opening frame, and didn’t allow any break points – two major areas of improvement as the match progressed.

Shapovalov struck the first blow in the third set, winning a break point to go up 2-1, but failed to consolidate against the Frenchman as Mannarino quickly equalized to level the set 2-2. The Canadian won his third break point at an ideal stage of the deciding set when Mannarino hit long, giving Shapovalov a 5-4 lead before the teenager wrapped up the contest on serve.