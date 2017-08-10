What a night for Denis Shapovalov.

Fuelled by Canadian fans in Montreal, the 18-year-old tennis player defeated world no. 2 Rafael Nadal on Thursday.

Tennis Canada’s rising star defeated the tournament’s top seed and Spain’s 15 time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (4).

The Canadian who hoped to break through the top 100 by the end of the year, could very well see his wish come true after his victory and the ATP ranking updates on Monday.

More to come.