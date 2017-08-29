The summer world championships are headed to Italy, where the world’s top rhythmic gymnastics teams are ready for their time in the spotlight.

With the retirement of several gymnasts after Rio 2016, it’s Gymnastics Canada‘s rookies turn to shine at this year’s world championships in Pesaro, Italy from August 30 to September 3.

Carmen Whelan competes in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around qualification round

Carmen Whelan and Katherine Uchida will represent represent Team Canada in individual events. After winning all four apparatuses at nationals, Whelan will look to establish herself on the international stage at her second world championships appearance. The Canadian will be on familiar ground in Pesaro, after competing in the World Cup event held in the Italian city in April. This year will mark Uchida’s first worlds, however with two years of experience on the senior circuit, the Canadian is prepared to compete against the world’s best.

Vanessa Panov and Team Canada during their bronze medal performance in the group clubs/hoops event at Toronto 2015 on July 20, 2015.

Vanessa Panov, is the only returning member of the nation’s 2015 worlds team. The veteran will lead Canada’s squad on its quest to earn an Olympic qualification quota spot for Tokyo 2020. Panov, a double bronze medallist from Toronto 2015 will team up with rookies Elizabet Belittchenko, Renna Cukier, Cleo Page, Anastasia Shanko and Alexandra Udachina in hopes of finishing in the top three to earn a spot at the next Olympic Games.

#kazan2017 done, next stop, worlds!🍁

A post shared by Renna Cukier (@rennacukier) on

Results from the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships can be found here.

