Canadian Roundup: Athletes standout on international circuits

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Whether on bikes, skates or a horse, Team Canada athletes spent another weekend working their way onto international podiums.

Here are the details.

Track Cycling

READ: Team pursuit women start season with a silver

Allison Beveridge , Annie Foreman-Mackey, Kinley Gibson and Ariane Bonhomme opened their season with a Team Pursuit silver at the Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland. They eliminated Great Britain in the first qualifying round before losing in the final to Italy, who finished the race in four minutes 21.965 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Canada.

Figure Skating

READ: Moore-Towers and Marinaro land Grand Prix bronze

#BRONZE 🥉 Kirsten Moore-Towers / Michael Marinaro (@kirsten_mt / @marinarosauce1) #GPFigure #CupofChina #GoCanadaGo #AllezyCanada A post shared by Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@skate_canada) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro reached a new career best at the ISU Grand Prix in China. The pair earned a new personal best of 194.52 points, to land bronze. China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han (231.07) and Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang (205.54) finished first and second, respectively, to the delight of the local crowd.

Equestrian

Canada’s Lisa Marie Fergusson (rider) and Honor Me won bronze at the Galway Downs event held in Temecula, California. After being ranked seventh following the dressage event, the Canadian duo had made a comeback to place third in cross-country and jumping. James Alliston and Happenstance took gold after winning all three events, Ellen Doughty-Hume and Sir Oberon walked away with silver.