Surprise bronze for Méthot at trampoline world championships

Photo : FIG Livestream

Sophiane Méthot surprised Team Canada with a bronze medal at the trampoline world championships on Sunday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The podium finish comes in Méthot’s debut at the senior worlds. She earned a score of 55.490 to finish behind newly crowned world champion Tatsiana Piatrenia of Belarus (56.075) and runner-up Ayano Kishi of Japan (55.740) in the women’s individual trampoline event.

Woohoo!! Médaille de bronze pour Sophiane Méthot en trampoline féminin aux championnats du monde!! #TGWCH2017 #TRAWCH2017 pic.twitter.com/XXYaRs92nB — Gymnastics Canada (@CDNGymnastics) November 12, 2017

Méthot didn’t have the most difficult routine of the final, but she made up for that with stellar execution of her elements, earning the highest score (17.000) in that area. She had been the last qualifier for the eight-woman final after advancing to the top-24 semifinal in 14th place.

“My goal for today’s competition was to finish in the top-15, so to qualify for finals and finish third was unexpected but I’m so happy,” Méthot said. “I don’t think I could have done better, it was my personal best performance on the world stage so I’m really pleased with the results. My goal now is to go home and work hard to improve my routines and work on getting more height to improve overall.”

On Saturday, Méthot had placed fifth in synchronized trampoline finals with teammate Sarah Milette. Méthot had previously won gold in the 17-18 age group at the 2015 World Age Group Competition.