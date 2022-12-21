How to buy tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

After two straight Olympics that saw fans have to stay home because of the pandemic, it’s sure to be a party at Paris 2024.

If you want to be there to cheer on Team Canada in person, here is everything you need to know about Olympic Games ticketing.

Phase 1: “Make Your Games” ticket packs (via draw)

The first phase of ticket sales for the general public is dedicated to Olympic Games ticket packs (more info on what these are just below).

For two months, from December 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023 (noon ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m CET), fans can register for the draw that will offer access to the opportunity to create a personalized Olympic experience.

Those fans who are successful in the draw will be given a 48-hour time slot between February 15 and March 15, 2023 to make their ticket purchases.

Fans will be able to create their own ticket packs by selecting three competition sessions from across the entire Olympic program (depending on availability at the time of selection). Up to six tickets can be purchased for each session, adding up to a total of 18 tickets.

To be fully prepared for their 48-hour ticket selection window, fans should do their research in advance. Information about the competition schedule and ticket pricing for each session is available here.

Don’t forget which email address you use to register for the draw! Those who are successful will be notified of their ticket purchasing time slot via that same email address, which must be valid through 2024. Notification will begin on February 13, 2023 so check back often (including in your junk folder) as emails will be sent two days before the allocated time slot opens.

Fans who are not successful in the ticket pack draw will receive that notification via email on March 15, 2023.

But all is not lost.

Phase 2: Single ticket sales (via draw)

A separate registration window for the draw for single ticket sales will open in March 2023 and run to the end of April. After the draw, single ticket sales will take place in May 2023. More information about that process will be made available closer to the opening of the registration window.

Fans who purchased “Make Your Games” ticket packs can buy up to 12 more single session tickets.

Hospitality Packages

If you’re interested in a variety of travel and hospitality packages that, in addition to Olympic event tickets, would include your flight, accommodations, and some fun Paris experiences when you’re not watching Team Canada compete, you can learn more information from our partners at ATPI.