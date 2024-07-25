Stephen Hosier/COC

Returning and first-time Olympic swimmers set to make a splash at Paris 2024

The Olympic dream is finally coming true for Jeremy Bagshaw.

After missing out on qualifying for Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 by the slimmest of margins, Bagshaw earned a trip to Paris 2024 by finishing fourth in the men’s 200m freestyle at Canada’s Olympic Swimming Trials. It was his fifth career Trials appearance and 14 years after competing for Team Canada at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games.

READ: Team Canada welcomes 29 swimmers for Paris 2024

“It’s just a big relief for me to finally have made that step to qualify for the Olympics and I’m excited to represent Canada as well as I can,” said the 32-year-old.

Bagshaw will be a member of Canada’s 4x200m freestyle relay team, who will compete on Day 4 (July 30). Swimming events begin Saturday at the Paris La Défense Arena with pool events continuing until Day 9 (August 4).

Hailing from Victoria, B.C., Bagshaw hopes to inspire the next generation of Olympians like many from his hometown did before him.

“It’s definitely a really cool and exciting opportunity for me. Obviously I’ve had a lot of ups and downs especially trying to qualify for the Olympics over all these years. Especially growing up in Victoria, we’ve got such a history of athletes that compete at the Olympics and I remember when I was a kid seeing Simon Whitfield, from Victoria, winning a gold medal in Sydney and growing up seeing all the swimmers that have come through training in Victoria. That’s something I’ve always aspired to and hopefully I can do the same for the kids that are in B.C. and across Canada.”

Bagshaw may be an Olympic rookie but his teammates value his experience, voting him to be one of Canada’s swimming team captains in Paris. Joining him in that role are Josh Liendo, Mary-Sophie Harvey, and Kylie Masse.

Canada has performed well in the pool in the past two Olympic Games, winning six medals at each. But all those medals were won on the women’s side, a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Canadian men.

Canadian swimmer Joshua Liendo competes in the Men’s 100m Butterfly during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, July 30, 2021. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

“We’re not afraid to aim high at this point,” said Liendo, who won silver in the 100m butterfly at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.

“We just want to keep building. We’re not going to set our goals low, we’re setting our goals high. And it’s good to see that the whole team is coming together and having that belief that obviously we belong and that we can compete in the highest level. I think it’s good for even the new guys coming on the team to see that and to have that confidence. I think that’s really big for the men’s team and the men’s side.”

Liendo will be competing in his second Olympic Games after taking part in three individual events and two relays in Tokyo – a different kind of Games for a number of reasons. Not only was Tokyo 2020 held a year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the events were held with very few spectators in attendance. All swimmers agreed that Paris 2024 will be much more of a “real” Olympic experience.

“I think it’s really exciting,” said Masse, who competed in Tokyo and Rio. “Even more exciting because Tokyo wasn’t like the others. So much of the Olympic experience is, obviously, the competition and what we’ve worked so hard for so long for but also just being a part of the whole Games, being a part of Team Canada, cheering on other athletes, meeting other athletes and being able to, when we’re finished competing, watch other events. All these sorts of experiences and moments are memories that you’ll remember forever. I’m really looking forward to enjoying that again, hopefully, and for everyone else to enjoy it as well.”

Masse has an Olympic bronze and silver in the 100m backstroke and another silver in the 200m backstroke. She showed at Trials that she’s in fine form, posting some of the fastest times in the world this year.

The women’s backstroke events are poised to be some of the most anticipated races in Paris with Masse competing against two of the other top backstrokers in the world: American Regan Smith and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown. Smith, with a time of 57.13 at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, broke McKeown’s world record of 57.33 in the 100m backstroke set at last year’s world championships. Masse is the third-fastest all-time with a personal best of 57.70.

“It’s going to be incredible,” said Masse about racing against the two, who she believes have pushed her and the backstroke to new levels.

“I’m looking forward to getting in the pool with them and giving it my best shot.”

Maggie Mac Neil of Canada poses for a photo with her seven medals during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Masse certainly isn’t the only medal hopeful on the women’s side for Team Canada. With the likes of Summer McIntosh, Maggie Mac Neil, Sydney Pickrem and others ready to race, hopes are high for this group of Canadian swimmers.

Mac Neil, the lone reigning Olympic champion on the team, will look to defend her gold medal in the 100m butterfly. The 24-year-old took a break from individual races in 2022 to focus on her mental health. Since returning to individual events, she’s found success but also enjoyment in racing – particularly at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games where she won seven medals.

“Obviously the expectations and the Olympics as a name in general carry a different weight to it,” said Mac Neil. “But I think I’ve always swam my best when I’m not super focused on the outcome and enjoying myself and enjoying the process. I’m really excited to have a first real Olympic experience.”