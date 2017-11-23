Like it or not, winter is coming! The cold reminds us of the arrival of the first snowfall, hot chocolate, wool socks, and, of course, PyeongChang 2018. It also means it’s time to practice our favorite winter sports.

To do so, here is a list of the 10 most beautiful places to go skiing.

1. Zermatt – Switzerland and Italy

Zermatt is at the top of this list because it is hard to imagine a more perfect place than this one to enjoy the winter. Zermatt is the highest ski area in Europe, snow is guaranteed 365 days a year and with 360 km of slopes, it is impossible to get bored!

2. Girdwood – Alaska, United States

Some good skiing the past few days. Check the snow report tomorrow morning for new terrain updates! 📷: @jesseweeks @angelcollinson A post shared by Alyeska Resort (@resortalyeska) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

The 76 slopes at Girdwood are the perfect playground for both experienced skiers and those who just picked up the sport. Lovers of comfort will also find happiness in the luxurious facilities that are found at the bottom of the slopes. We are already looking forward to après-ski!

3. Aspen – Colorado, United States

Over 12" of new snow today with more on the way! 📷: @pow_hoar 🎿: @mariabwimmer A post shared by Aspen Colorado (@aspenco) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

You won’t ski the same ground twice in Aspen, that’s just how big the mountain is! In addition to countless trails, Aspen hosts several world-class events each year.

Max Parrot just stomped the first quad underflip in competition history! #XGames pic.twitter.com/FpdSzGjXUt — X Games (@XGames) January 28, 2017

It was on these slopes that Max Parrot defended his Big Air championship title in 2017, winning gold by making the first 1620 quad underflip in X Games history. The 2017 X Games were also marked by a Canadian double as Mark McMorris won the bronze medal behind Parrot.

4. Revelstoke – British Columbia, Canada

Revelstoke is simply a powder paradise. The back-country is amazing, the drops are impressive and the options are endless. Who could ask for anything more?

5. Chamonix – France

Considered the place where extreme skiing was born, Chamonix is really appreciated by thrill seekers. Be aware that it is best to be accompanied by a guide if you’re thinking of going off the beaten path.

6. Kitzbühel – Austria

Bring on the next season 💪🏻 @stelios_tzirki @merijndg97 #ski #kitzbühel A post shared by Alexander Thomas Buffery 🍭 (@_thealexbuffery) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

One of the most popular ski resorts in the world, Kitzbühel has welcomed thousands of skiers every year since 1893. Its popularity lies in its remarkable panorama and its exceptional trails and glades.

The Kitzbühel Alpine Ski World Cup is also very well known. Reigning world champion Erik Guay even claimed that winning Kitzbühel was more prestigious than winning the Olympic Games or Worlds. For the Canadian, dominating this mountain really means that you are the best.

7. Whitefish – Montana, United States

Whitefish wonder. Another 6 inches, another powder day. A post shared by Whitefish Mtn Resort (@skiwhitefish) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:21am PST

This is the ideal place for families or groups as the slopes are suitable for all levels. Very wide trails are available for beginners and tree skiing trails are there for more advanced skiers. Whitefish offers the best of both worlds.

8. Whistler – British Columbia, Canada

Seriously one of the best opening weekends I can remember! And there's more! A post shared by Jesse Melamed (@jessemelamed) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:47pm PST

Whistler is the mountain that receives the most snow per year and the one with the largest range of drops, including many of the steepest in North America. If you think that the bigger the mountain the better it is, then Whistler is for you.

You’ll even be able to ski in the tracks of your favorite winter Olympians, since Whistler hosted the Nordic combined, ski jumping and alpine skiing events at Vancouver 2010.

9. Wanaka – New Zealand

Great photo by @timclark1 🌎 We are inspired! A post shared by Travel Visuals (@traveloh) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Wanaka is a beautiful place with alpine landscapes worthy of the Lord of the Rings, but it is reserved for experts. In fact, 50 percent of the slopes are labelled with too many black diamonds for the Average Joe to handle. Bad knees should stay inside the cottage.

10. Niseko – Japan

Niseko is recognized as a high-quality ski resort due to the impressive amount of snow that falls every year and the quality of its slopes. It is very popular to go skiing during the day and then go for a dip in its hot spring that night.