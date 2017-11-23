Like it or not, winter is coming! The cold reminds us of the arrival of the first snowfall, hot chocolate, wool socks, and, of course, PyeongChang 2018. It also means it’s time to practice our favorite winter sports.
To do so, here is a list of the 10 most beautiful places to go skiing.
1. Zermatt – Switzerland and Italy
Zermatt is at the top of this list because it is hard to imagine a more perfect place than this one to enjoy the winter. Zermatt is the highest ski area in Europe, snow is guaranteed 365 days a year and with 360 km of slopes, it is impossible to get bored!
2. Girdwood – Alaska, United States
The 76 slopes at Girdwood are the perfect playground for both experienced skiers and those who just picked up the sport. Lovers of comfort will also find happiness in the luxurious facilities that are found at the bottom of the slopes. We are already looking forward to après-ski!
3. Aspen – Colorado, United States
You won’t ski the same ground twice in Aspen, that’s just how big the mountain is! In addition to countless trails, Aspen hosts several world-class events each year.
It was on these slopes that Max Parrot defended his Big Air championship title in 2017, winning gold by making the first 1620 quad underflip in X Games history. The 2017 X Games were also marked by a Canadian double as Mark McMorris won the bronze medal behind Parrot.
4. Revelstoke – British Columbia, Canada
Revelstoke is simply a powder paradise. The back-country is amazing, the drops are impressive and the options are endless. Who could ask for anything more?
5. Chamonix – France
Considered the place where extreme skiing was born, Chamonix is really appreciated by thrill seekers. Be aware that it is best to be accompanied by a guide if you’re thinking of going off the beaten path.
6. Kitzbühel – Austria
One of the most popular ski resorts in the world, Kitzbühel has welcomed thousands of skiers every year since 1893. Its popularity lies in its remarkable panorama and its exceptional trails and glades.
The Kitzbühel Alpine Ski World Cup is also very well known. Reigning world champion Erik Guay even claimed that winning Kitzbühel was more prestigious than winning the Olympic Games or Worlds. For the Canadian, dominating this mountain really means that you are the best.
7. Whitefish – Montana, United States
This is the ideal place for families or groups as the slopes are suitable for all levels. Very wide trails are available for beginners and tree skiing trails are there for more advanced skiers. Whitefish offers the best of both worlds.
8. Whistler – British Columbia, Canada
Whistler is the mountain that receives the most snow per year and the one with the largest range of drops, including many of the steepest in North America. If you think that the bigger the mountain the better it is, then Whistler is for you.
You’ll even be able to ski in the tracks of your favorite winter Olympians, since Whistler hosted the Nordic combined, ski jumping and alpine skiing events at Vancouver 2010.
9. Wanaka – New Zealand
Wanaka is a beautiful place with alpine landscapes worthy of the Lord of the Rings, but it is reserved for experts. In fact, 50 percent of the slopes are labelled with too many black diamonds for the Average Joe to handle. Bad knees should stay inside the cottage.
10. Niseko – Japan
Niseko is recognized as a high-quality ski resort due to the impressive amount of snow that falls every year and the quality of its slopes. It is very popular to go skiing during the day and then go for a dip in its hot spring that night.
