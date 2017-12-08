THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Elisabeth Vathje reached another IBSF World Cup, claiming silver in skeleton early Friday morning in Germany.

The Canadian finished with a combined time of one minute 56.10 seconds to land silver. World Champion Jacqueline Loelling secured the win on her home track, with a time of 1:55.86s. Russia’s Elena Nikitina who was tied for first after the opening run, finish 0.01s behind Vathje for third.

Although winter was in full force in Germany, Vathje was able to come back from her fourth place ranking after the first heat. “With the snow, the first run was really tricky. But my equipment always runs well here in Winterberg; the sled really flies!” Vathje told IBSF sliding.

The competition in Winterberg marks the fourth stop on the IBSF World Cup circuit and Vathje’s second silver of the season. Vathje is currently ranked second on the tour thus far, fellow Canadians Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell are fourth and fifth respectively.