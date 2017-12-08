Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyle Aspinall

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix repeats as 500m World Cup champion and Canada wins men’s team pursuit in Salt Lake City.

Less than a week after winning the ISU World Cup 500m in Calgary, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix was back on top of the long track podium in Salt Lake City.

Boisvert-Lacroix’s gold medal race, gave Team Canada the perfect start to final weekend of PyeongChang 2018 qualification in long track speed skating. The Canadian won in a time of 31.14 seconds, to edge out Findland’s Mika Poutala out for gold by 0.02s. Ronald Mulder of the Netherlands completed the podium, claiming bronze in a time of 34.22s.

Last week Boisvert-Lacroix put himself on people’s radar, after he topped a world class field on what’s considered the fastest oval in the world. The Canadian credits his 500m success to his past as a short track skater, which allows him to tackle tight corners as high speed with ease.

Here’s what Boisvert-Lacroix had to say after his victory in Calgary.

Men’s Team Pursuit

After a fall in Calgary ended Team Canada chance at World Cup podium, the men’s team went into Salt Lake City looking for redemptions, which is exactly what they got.

Canada’s team of Ted-Jan Bloeman, Denny Morrison and Ben Donnelly dominated their match-up against Poland to secure a time of three minutes 46.44s. While the team had to wait to see if their time was good enough for gold, no trio was able to surpass the Canadians allowing them to leave with the number one spot.

The event’s silver Italy’s trio whose time of 3:36.54s, put them 0.10s behind Team Canada. New Zealand rounded out the podium stopping the clock at 3:36.79s.