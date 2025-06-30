Team Canada athletes reflect on representing the maple leaf

The Olympic Games are a time of big feelings—excitement, pride, joy, hope, nerves—for both athletes and fans alike. But athletes have the rare experience of feeling that they are representing a whole nation.

So we asked some Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic hopefuls a meaningful question: What does it mean to you to represent Team Canada?

Caitlin Nash – Luge

I feel like I just had a revelation moment here [at Lab] when Clara Hughes and the Indigenous speakers [Dwayne Stacey and Danny Stacey] said that the root word of “Canada” is village [from the Huron-Iroquois word “kanata”].

That’s truly what it has meant to me this whole time. I’m so proud to be Canadian. I’m proud of my community, and when I’m competing I carry that with me, like in my heart and my soul. I really feel like I am a product of all the people that have helped me.

I’m just one person competing, but I really am the product of so many people. It’s like a piece of artwork that so many people can come up and add something to—I’m like the canvas.

Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless celebrate Silver in the doubles luge at Lausanne 2020. Thomas Skrlj/COC/CBC

Jane Channell – Skeleton

I still can’t believe I’m an Olympian. That’s why I wear my rings all the time—because of imposter syndrome or self doubt, or whatever it is, it’s weird for me to even say I’ve been to one, let alone potentially three [Olympic Games].

It’s something you dream of as a kid, and being able to wear the maple leaf on your back is, I don’t know how to describe it, other than your heart is so full.

Being able to be a part of something bigger than yourself, where you can impact the next generation to dream even bigger and to achieve great things is, I think, the real reason why it’s so special to be Team Canada.

Jane Channell celebrates with fans at the 2024 IBSF World Championships in Winterberg, Germany (Viesturs Lacis/IBSF)

Deanna Stellato-Dudek – Figure Skating

The province of Quebec and Patinage Quebec, they welcomed me from the very beginning. Of course, they love Maxime [Deschamps, her skating partner]. But they took me under their wing as well.

And the country of Canada and the organization of Skate Canada…it makes me emotional because they welcomed me as one of their own before I was. And so now that I am [a Canadian citizen], it’s the honour of my life to compete for all of the Canadians under the maple leaf at the Olympics.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada celebrate with a Canadian flag following their victory in the free skate of the pairs competition during the 2024 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Thursday, March 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ivanie Blondin – Long Track Speed Skating

Representing our country, we are one united front, from all the provinces, territories, everything. We are one unit, and that’s what it really feels like. And I’m proud every single day that I can wear the maple leaf.

Team Canada long track speed skaters Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann celebrate their gold medal and Olympic record in the women’s team pursuit during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Valérie Maltais – Long Track Speed Skating

I don’t like when sometimes athletes say, “Oh, I let Canada down.” I think that Canada is proud of you whether you win a medal or not. People are there to support you. They like sport, they like the people wearing the leaf, and I think that makes a big difference.

Xavier McKeever – Cross-Country Skiing

It’s just always special putting on that Canadian coloured race suit, because you feel like you’re racing for more than just for yourself—you’re racing for a beautiful country filled with beautiful people. And, you can just really feel like that weight and that support behind you is carrying you forward and following you wherever you go.

Xavier McKeever competes at the Frozen Thunder Time Trial in Saskatchewan. Photo credit: Nathaniel Mah.

Aurélie Moisan – Snowboard (Alpine)

I think competing for Canada, it really represents our unity. And to me it’s about showing the world what we can do when we all come together as a team.

Canada’s Aurelie Moisan races in the qualifications of the women’s parallel giant slalom FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup in Saint-Come, Que., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Abigail Strate – Ski Jumping

It means everything [to compete for Team Canada]. I think all Canadians share this pride. And we’re also humble in a way. But if you go out and meet someone from another country and you say you’re from Canada, they’re always like, “Oh, I love Canada!” There’s never any reservations about that. I’m very proud to wear the maple leaf.

I feel that when I represent Canada I’m representing a whole country, but I’m also representing all the communities that have helped me get here—the ski community, my hometown of Chelsea, my family, all of that. We’re representing Canada together and I really feel that we support each other.

Canada is a really welcoming country, and I definitely feel that when I’m representing the Canadian flag.

Team Canada cross-country skier Katherine Stewart-Jones competes in the women’s 4x5km relay event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Cynthia Appiah – Bobsleigh

It means so much to me to be able to represent Canada. I love the fact that I get to wear the maple leaf on my back.

My parents came here from Ghana in the 80s; they were immigrants to the country. They basically left safety and family to come to a new country. They didn’t know anyone when they came here. And they’ve built a community and they’ve built a family that I’m hoping has been able to showcase the sacrifices that they made for me and my siblings to have a great life.

Team Canada’s Cynthia Appiah and Dawn Richardson Wilson compete in the 2-woman bobsleigh event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Friday, February 18, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Dawn Richardson Wilson – Bobsleigh

Representing Team Canada means I have an extended family beyond even my own comprehension. We’re all related. I just think that’s the beauty of being able to represent your country.

Florence Brunelle – Short Track Speed Skating

I’m very proud to be Canadian. The first time I went to an international competition, I just loved the fact that everyone was like, “Oh, Canadians! They’re so kind, so open minded, welcoming.” And I felt so proud to be Canadian. And throughout the years, I’ve realized how lucky I am to be able to represent a country like that.

Team Canada short track speed skater Florence Brunelle competes in the women’s 3000m relay event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 09, 2022. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Reece Howden – Ski Cross

I’m very proud to be Canadian. There’s no other place I’d rather be. When I come back home from competition, I don’t go on vacation, I stay. It’s just where I want to be. I’m really fortunate to grow up in B.C. It’s a beautiful place to live.

People love Canadians and I just want to do my best to do the leaf proud and act in a way that when people meet me, they think highly of Canada.

Reece Howden of Team Canada takes 1st place, Kevin Drury of Team Canada takes 3rd place during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup Men’s and Women’s Ski Cross on March 14, 2024 in Craigleith, Canada. (Photo by Eric Bolte/Agence Zoom)

Melissa Lotholz – Bobsleigh

I think for me, one of the things we reflected on this Olympic Lab was this idea of how Canada in its original language and form meant “village” or “community.” And so I think I’m really drawn back to that community piece as I compete for Team Canada.

It’s a community I get to represent, but it’s also a community that gets me to the Games, and it’s a community that enables me to do what I do and perhaps now more than ever, as Team Canada athletes, we’re relying on our community and the people around us to be able to compete. And so it’s not just my performance, it’s our performance.