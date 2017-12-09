Mikael Kingsbury wins gold at moguls World Cup opener, Audrey Robichaud races to silver in Ruka, Finland.

Kingsbury began his season back on top and defended his World Cup gold from Ruka last season. However, the Olympic year brought an even bigger performance from the Canadian, who won with a score of 87.45, more than three points better last year.

Two Kazakstan skiers completed the podium, Dmitriy Reikherd claimed silver with 85.11 points, while Pavel Kolmakov finished third with 84.44.

On the women’s side, Robichaud led the way for Canada with a big run scoring 77.73 points. Robichaud finished between reigning crystal globe champion Britteny Cox, who won with a score of 80.32 and Marika Pertakhiya Russia (74.59).  

Andi Naude – who is pre-qualified for PyeongChang 2018 – just missed the podium placing fourth with 73.04.

Next weekend, Canada’s moguls skiers will head to China for the second World Cup.

