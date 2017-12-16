AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

Canada’s men’s bobsleigh success continued in Innsbruck. Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden secured World Cup sliver, while Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown raced to bronze.

The Canadians placed themselves in medal positions following the opening runs. Kripps’ sled led the way sitting the second with a time of 52 seconds, however Poloniato and Brown were right behind them clocking 52.02s.

With the top eight team all with 0.10s of each other, a strong run in heat two was instrumental to a podium finish. Both Canadians sleds registered a time of 51.98s in heat two. Logging the second fastest time in the final round allowed them hold onto second and third behind the 2017 World Champions from Germany Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (1:43.71s).