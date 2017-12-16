Canada’s men’s bobsleigh success continued in Innsbruck. Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden secured World Cup sliver, while Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown raced to bronze.

The Canadians placed themselves in medal positions following the opening runs. Kripps’ sled led the way sitting the second with a time of 52 seconds, however Poloniato and Brown were right behind them clocking 52.02s.

Related: Double podium for Vathje, Rahneva at skeleton World Cup

Justin Kripps (L) and Jesse Lumsden celebrate their second place in two-man at the Bobsleigh World Championships in Koenigssee, Germany, on Feb. 19. 2017. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Related: Kripps and Spring steer Canada to a double podium

With the top eight team all with 0.10s of each other, a strong run in heat two was instrumental to a podium finish. Both Canadians sleds registered a time of 51.98s in heat two. Logging the second fastest time in the final round allowed them hold onto second and third behind the 2017 World Champions from Germany Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (1:43.71s).

Read Full Story

Related:

Justin Kripps
Jesse Lumsden
Tim Randall
Lyndon Rush
Ben Coakwell
Cody Sorensen

Trending:

Roar of the Rings: Team Homan wins Curling Canada’s Olympic trials
Homan and Koe rinks officially join Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018
Bloemen sets new 5000m world record
Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Roar of the Rings: Team Koe to become Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport