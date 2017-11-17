(AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

On a snowy Friday night Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz climbed another IBSF World Cup podium, after a second place finish in Park City, Utah.

Humphries and Lotholz were Canada’s top sled down the track in heat one, registering 50.42 seconds. At the end of opening runs only Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs were able to surpass the Canadians, thanks to quick start on their home track. With 0.10s between the two teams Humphries and Lotholz had some ground to make up on their final run.

#flashback to Park City RACE DAY two years back, where we captured our 3rd of 4 gold medals en route to our stellar 9/9 podium finishes in as many races season ❤ Today, we're looking to hit that podium again as we get set for World cup race #2. Watch the race live 6pm (MST) on cbc.ca/sports A post shared by Melissa Lotholz- CAN Bobsleigh (@mellotholz) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

On the final run the Canadians were not only able to improve their start time clocking 5.23s, but finished 0.02s faster than their opening run. With a combined time of one minute 40.82s, Humphries and Lotholz were in first with one American sled remaining. In a surprising finish Greubel Poser and Gibbs duplicated the Canadians’ start and run time, to hold onto their 0.10s lead.

Third place went to Team USA’s second sled of Meyers Taylor and Jones, who finished 0.27s after their teammates.

The competition will continue on Saturday with women’s skeleton at 12:30pm ET. Fans can live stream the event on CBC sports.