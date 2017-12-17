24 hours after winning silver in two-man bobsleigh, Justin Kripps wins silver in four-man bobsleigh in Innsbruck.

After the first heat, Kripps’ team of Alex Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden and Oluseyi Smith were third, just 0.09 seconds from the lead. With an amazing start of 4.96 seconds and clean lines in the second heat, Kripps’ had a lead of 0.25 seconds with just two other teams to go.

RELATEDSpring steers Canada to its fourth bobsleigh medal in Lake Placid

Kripps finished second with a combined time of 1: 42.60 seconds behind Germany’s Johannes Lochner who had 1:42.45. Lochner’s teammate, Francesco Friedrich, was in third with a time of 1:42.65.

Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden, Oluseyi Smith of Canada start their first run of the men’s four-man bobsled World Cup race in Innsbruck, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

This is a first four-man podium finish for Kripps this season after winning silver medals in the two-man bobsleigh at Lake Placid, Whistler and yesterday in Innsbruck.

Read Full Story

Related:

Justin Kripps
Jesse Lumsden
Tim Randall
Lyndon Rush
Ben Coakwell
Luke Demetre

Trending:

Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Homan and Koe rinks officially join Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Kripps wins silver in four-man bobsleigh
First career World Cup ski cross podiums for Phelan, Drury
2017-18 Team Canada Winter Preview: Bobsleigh and Skeleton