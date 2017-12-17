Guy Fattal

24 hours after winning silver in two-man bobsleigh, Justin Kripps wins silver in four-man bobsleigh in Innsbruck.

After the first heat, Kripps’ team of Alex Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden and Oluseyi Smith were third, just 0.09 seconds from the lead. With an amazing start of 4.96 seconds and clean lines in the second heat, Kripps’ had a lead of 0.25 seconds with just two other teams to go.

Kripps finished second with a combined time of 1: 42.60 seconds behind Germany’s Johannes Lochner who had 1:42.45. Lochner’s teammate, Francesco Friedrich, was in third with a time of 1:42.65.

This is a first four-man podium finish for Kripps this season after winning silver medals in the two-man bobsleigh at Lake Placid, Whistler and yesterday in Innsbruck.